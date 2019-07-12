Tailored path to success

By | Priyanka Pasupuleti | Published: 7:30 pm

Designing for showbiz is a challenge, you have to be highly creative and design in a way that looks great on camera and which can snowball into a trend of sorts. Fashion designer Deepthi Ganesh is a pro at doing both. Popular in the fashion and film circuit, she regularly designs for actors Tamannaah, Roja, Sreemukhi, Suma, to name a few.

With a flair for fashion, Deepthi did her Masters in Electronics and later moved to London to pursue a career in field that revolved around fancy fabrics. “After studying fashion there, I started my own studio in Hyderabad,” says Deepthi. Unlike other stylists, Deepthi is careful about certain things when styling celebs.

“When I style them, I try to make them comfortable and consider their skin tone. Picking out a dress is half the job done, but figuring out how to style it according to the personality is the challenge,” says Deepthi who ensures that the client is also on-board with her selection.

“We also customise the things accordingly, I’m very particular when it comes to fabrics. Mostly, I prefer a handloom collection because lots of people have a misconception that handloom collection don’t have lots of styles. We actually design a number of varieties in handlooms,” adds Deepthi. Observing the trends these days, she is of the opinion that men are also eager to experiment and not shying away from colours previously thought to be more feminine.

“We are now coming up with a collection for men as well and customise according to their tastes. When couples get married, they want to dress complementary to each other, so we also do those,” adds Deepthi. Her only advice to aspirants is they focus more on fashion, especially when they hope to launch their own label some day.

“Fashion industry is full of opportunities and hard work will certainly make you reach the pinnacle,” says Deepthi who has a keen sense of social media analytics. “I keep posting images on social media so that general public is also aware of my designs,” adds Deepthi.