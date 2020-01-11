Tainted CI surrenders before ACB in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills Inspector Balavantaiah, who was on the run since Thursday night after being charged with bribery, surrendered at the head office of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Friday evening.

The Inspector was asked to appear before the investigating officer (IO) at City Range in Nampally. Officials later arrested him and produced him before the special court for ACB cases here.

ACB officials said Balavantaiah, who has in the meantime been placed under suspension by the City Police Commissioner, demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.50,000 and two VAT69 liquor bottles through Sub-Inspector P. Sudheer Reddy, who was caught red-handed on Road No 10 in Jubilee Hills on Thursday.

Reddy accepted the bribe from the complainant, M Vamshi Krishna of Nizampet.

Reddy, officials said, took the amount at the behest of Balavantaiah for giving station bail to Krishna in connection with a case registered under Sections 420 (Cheating) and 406 (Criminal Breach of Trust) of IPC and to settle the issue during the Lok Adalat after brokering a compromise.

Balavantaiah was said to have jumped into an auto-rickshaw and fled the moment he heard that the ACB had reached the police station to nab him.

Sources said the Inspector allegedly demanded bribe from a person in another case also. After receiving a complaint from Krishna, the ACB officials had also enquired about the Inspector’s credentials before initiating action against him.

