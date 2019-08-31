Tainted Tahsildar’s husband held for graft in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: A few weeks after V Lavanya, who won the Best Tahsildar award, was arrested in connection with a bribe case, her husband Nunavath Venkateswara Naik, a Superintendent working in the office of the Regional Director of Municipal Administration (RDMA), was caught on Friday for accepting a bribe from a complainant.

Lavanya was released from the Chanchalguda prison on bail while her husband is now cooling heels in prison after being nabbed for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.50 lakh from the complainant Vangala Randheer of Hanamkonda.

A middleman, Kandukuri Prakash, who aided Naik in getting the bribe, was also arrested. The bribe was allegedly to appoint the complainant in the office of RDMA, Hyderabad, as an outsourcing employee. Naik allegedly demanded another Rs 40,000 from the complainant to continue his job with a regular pay with Employees State Insurance (ESI) and Employee Provident Fund facilities by influencing superiors.

ACB officials said Naik remained untraceable after his wife was nabbed by the ACB. However, when the issue appeared in the media, the complainant mustered courage and lodged a complaint with the ACB who gathered evidence against Naik and arrested him along with Prakash.

Officials said Naik gave a duplicate appointment letter to Randheer and paid Rs 10,000 as salary for months without informing his superiors. He later stopped paying salary to Randheer and told him he could complain to anyone.

The ACB had arrested Lavanya after seizing Rs 93.5 lakh unaccounted cash and 400 grams of gold from her residence in Hayathnagar during searches. She had won the Best Tahsildar award in 2017.