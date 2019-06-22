‘Taiwan keen on making ties with India’, says Andy Cheu-An Bi

By | Published: 7:19 pm

Warangal: Prof. Andy Cheu-An Bi, director general of Department of International and Cross-Strait Education, Taiwan Ministry of Education, stated that India is the hub of bright students and through Faculty-Student Exchange programmes and scholarships, the Taiwanese government is very keen on building the bridges with India.

He also emphasised that Taiwan’s expanded scholarship programme, particularly for professional and vocational courses, would sit well with the Indian government’s ‘Skill India Programme’.

The ‘2019 India-Taiwan Vice-Chancellor/Presidents/Directors Forum’ was organized at the National Institute of Technology (NIT)-Warangal, in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) on Saturday. Prof. Sandeep Sancheti, president of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), said that Taiwan sought to increase cooperation with India in areas such as technology, medicine, manufacturing, agriculture, education, culture and tourism. The proposed Educational Entrepreneurship Programme (EEP) will prepare the workforce system with knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to lead an organization, he added.

Charles Li, director general Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre, in Chennai, said India and Taiwan have complementary interests: Taiwan needs skilled workers, but India does not have that problem.

Dr. B Janardhan Reddy, secretary of Higher Education, Government of Telangana, stated that there is a need to generate employability and skills; and encourage ‘dignity of labour’ as there is a taboo attached to the vocational training.

An MoU was signed between Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and Foundation for International Cooperation in Higher Education of Taiwan (FICHET) on cooperation in the fields of technology, education, medicine and agriculture.

The chief guest of the inaugural function, Prof. K K Aggarwal, chairman, National Board of Accreditation, said grave talent shortage and armies of the unemployed go side by side in India. He insisted that creativity and innovation should be the way of living. Prof. K V Jayakumar, dean of IRAA, NITW, announced the launching of the Taiwan Education Centre at the Institute. As many as 28 Taiwan delegates, and about 60 vice chancellors of central universities, public universities, private universities, directors of central institutes and other central institutions in India participated in the event. Prof. N V Ramana Rao, director of NIT-Warangal explained about the NITW.