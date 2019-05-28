Taiwan lands aircraft on highway as part of military drills

China considers the island its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary.

Taiwaan Lands Aircrafts on Highway
In this photo released by Military News Agency, a Taiwan Air Force, U.S.-made E-2K airborne early warning aircraft lands on a highway during an exercise to simulate a response to a Chinese attack on its airfields in Changhua in southern Taiwan.

Changhua: Taiwan has landed war planes on a normally busy highway to simulate a response to a Chinese attack on its airfields.

Tuesday’s exercise is part of annual drills designed to showcase the island’s military capabilities and resolve to repel an attack from across the Taiwan Strait amid perceptions of a rising threat.

President Tsai Ing-wen presided at the exercise in the southern county of Changhua. She said China’s long-distance training exercises, including sending fighter jets to circle the island, were threatening regional peace and stability, requiring Taiwan to maintain a high degree of vigilance.

Aircraft deployed included US-made F-16, French Mirage 2000 and Taiwan-made IDF fighter jets and US-made E-2K airborne early warning aircraft.

Taiwan Lands Aircrafts on Highway
In this photo released by Military News Agency, Taiwan war planes are parked on a highway during an exercise to simulate a response to a Chinese attack on its airfields in Changhua in southern Taiwan