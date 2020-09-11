Taiwanese fuse reality and fantasy

For the artists, creating miniature worlds is a cathartic process

By | Published: 1:36 pm 2:28 pm

Taipei: From a bucolic rural grocery shop to fictional battlefields and robot warrior bases, Taiwanese artisans are meticulously handcrafting miniature worlds that fuse reality and fantasy.

Hank Cheng can usually be found in his studio conjuring tiny but intricately detailed scenes. His creations range from a replica of a 40-year-old grocery store in central Taiwan that caught his eye, to an imaginary “secret maintenance base” for a legion of Minions made from a discarded Minion-shaped cookie box he recycled.

“When people ask me is there anything I can’t make, I joke: ‘Only air and sunshine.'”

Hikari Yang, 39, started making miniatures at a time in her life when she was feeling low. Her studio has cultivated a growing following by giving miniature-making classes across Taiwan and it also creates miniature items that are shipped to fellow modellers around the world.

“People come to our classes to learn to make what we call ‘healing little items’ like a tree in a park. Making the miniature from scratch provides a release of the stress in their busy lives,” Yang said. Her partner Chen Shih-jen, 45, said building dioramas helps take the edge off his full-time computer programming job.

One custom order Chen received from a government agency was to recreate a miniature traditional house of the Seediq, one of Taiwan’s many indigenous tribes, another order was for a restaurant where a couple had their first date, among others. “The work depicts how people would live when the land disappears,” Chen said.