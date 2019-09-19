Take up Action Plan on mission mode: Telangana CS

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary SK Joshi said the works under progress as part of the 30-day Village Development Special Action Plan should be taken up continuously and ensure they are implemented in a mission mode.

Green action plan should be conceived and people should be made to realize the importance of developing respective villages themselves, he said during a video conference with District Collectors here on Wednesday.

Annual and five year plans should be laid for every village. Emphasis should be on identifying lands for nurseries, dumping yards, grave yards and steps should be taken to ensure they are utilized effectively, he said.

As part of Power Week, all the damaged electricity poles should be replaced with new ones, power cables should be rectified and installing meters for gram panchayats, he directed.

“All the elected public representatives should be involved and transform the ambience in villages as part of the Village Development Special Action Plan,” Joshi told the Collectors.

Panchayatraj Chief Secretary Vikas Raj said funds for executing different works in the panchayats have already been released and instructed officials to go for resource mapping.

“Clear all the debris piled up in the villages and ensure sanitation and hygiene,” he said.

