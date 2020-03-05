Take all steps to arrest spread of COVID-19: HC tells govt

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Wednesday issued a series of requests and directions to the government and other agencies on the steps to be taken to prevent and arrest the possible spread of coronavirus in the State.

The panel was hearing a PIL filed by G Siddha Lakshmi, a resident of Manikonda, seeking directions to the Revenue authorities and the GHMC to prohibit celebrations of Holi on March 9 and 10.

The petitioner contended that keeping in view the information that the virus was spreading fast in the State, it is essential that the government and the municipal corporation take steps to prohibit the celebration of Holi.

Initially, the Chief Justice wondered how one could stop the celebration of the festival, senior counsel Vedula Venkata Ramana appearing for the petitioner, pointed out that the slant is more in favour of regulated and increasing awareness against the backdrop of virus scare.

Advocate General BS Prasad said the government was aware of the challenge and that it has taken and will continue to take all possible measures to sensitise people and also steps to ensure it does not spread.

The panel instructed the government to take special care of old-age homes, schools and hospitals. It also referred to how schools were suspended in Delhi and Rajasthan for 15 days.

“Take all possible steps starting from the slum areas, including spreading awareness on precaution and cure, providing masks and soaps keeping aside everything. Medical study says all epidemics start from slums. If we remember, the Surat plague started from slum,” the panel said.

The panel asked the government to spread awareness to the last person in the remote place of State through the media. It voiced concerns about the Musi river stagnation and mosquito menace beside the High Court and instructed the government to ensure that the problem is solved.

The bench also appealed to the High Court Advocates and Bar Association to take preventive steps and spread awareness on coronavirus as much as possible. “We have already issued directions to fumigate the High Court campus, we want to ensure the safety of everyone in the High Court. We have also issued specific orders to the High Court Registry to set up a health check facility and to ensure sanitation, including providing masks at the reception and soaps in the washrooms,” the panel said.

It informed the AG that directions were already issued to the District Legal Service Authorities (DLSA) on this and stressed that if the government required, the panel was ready to ensure help from DLSA.

Amicus curiae S Niranjan Reddy placed before the court steps being taken by the United Kingdom and the World Health Organisation (WHO) and said that these could be the guidelines to be followed. Interestingly, none of the parties exhibited any signs of adversarial litigation.

The panel specifically directed that the government should not flip numbers and must also consider utilising the services of private laboratories conducting pathology tests. It requested the government and the civic authorities to issue appropriate advisories on conduct of functions and festivities.

It directed the police to revive from this angle any permission granted for conduct of any congregation, festivities, etc. It also wanted the government to have doctors in various places, including courts, and to respond effectively and urgently against any known symptoms.

The panel also appealed to advocates to ensure that clients do not come to court unless it is imperative. The Chief Justice also said that a similar advisory was being issued by the court to subordinate courts.

The court also wanted to find out whether the government must proceed with isolation wards to quarantine suspects or carriers of the virus or have an exclusive hospital for the said purposes. The Chief Justice made it clear that there was no need for panic.

Reprieve for MANUU V-C

Justice G Sridevi directed that no coercive steps be taken against Mohd Aslam Parvaiz, vice-chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University. The judge passed similar orders against other functionaries, including Registrar, Deputy Registrar and ex-Registrar of the university.

The officials filed quash proceedings against a criminal case filed against them by Professor Bonthu Kotaiah. The professor was suspended for misconduct and misleading the university by furnishing false experience certificate.

The petitioners contended that no primary facile case is made up to attract the offences under the SC and ST Atrocities Act, 1989. They said the allegations of restricting entry to the professor and defaming him was false.

They also stated that the suspension order was taken by the Executive Council of the university and not by the petitioners. It was an abuse of process and that it amounted to malicious prosecution, they said.

Tahsildar summoned

Justice T Vinod Kumar summoned Tahsildar Ramachandrapuram to personally appear before the court on March 10. N Raji Reddy had filed a writ plea against the inaction of the police on a complaint filed against the Tahsildar.

He complained that the Tahsildar illegally interfered with the property of the petitioner despite court’s directions. The judge directed the police to file their counter.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter

;