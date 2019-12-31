Take care of your heart

By | Mohd Abdul Latheef | Published: 7:08 pm

Exercise is not just about building huge muscles, improving one’s aesthetics, etc. It has a far wider significance and application to life. The muscles to be functionally able requires a good supply system and the foremost supply system that engulfs the thought process is nutrition. It is the cumulative function of the endocrine system which provides a homoeostatic biochemistry for the muscles to function efficiently.

Now, coming to the subject heart attack or as medically known ‘Myocardial infarction’, the cause that has been researched and established is the plaqueing of the coronary arteries. This takes place when the total cholesterol levels rise above 150 mg/dl of blood and low density lipoprotein (LDL) rises above 80 mg/dl of blood.The plaque formation can also occur in non-coronary arteries as well and can prove equally fatal. The heart too is a form of involuntary muscle and when not sufficiently nourished with the required blood, terminates its function.

Traditional cardiologic approach to cure this disease has been by primarily relying on mechanical interventions like angioplasty, stents, bypass surgery, etc., but these interventions are aimed at alleviating the symptoms of coronary artery disease and not at curing the disease itself, and their results erode with the passage of time. The proof lies with the patients who have undergone a second and a third bypass surgery.

Cholesterol is a waxy white substance which is found only in animals, an essential component of the membrane that coats all our cells and is a basic ingredient of sex hormones. The required amount is produced by the body on its own and we do not need to eat it, but we do, when we consume animal-based food, which includes milk. Eating animal-based food makes the body go into an overdrive mode by producing excessive amounts of cholesterol which also explains why vegetarians who consume oil, cheese, butter, etc, develop coronary disease despite avoiding meat.

The innermost lining in all the blood and lymph vessels and the heart is called endothelium. Healthy arteries are strong and elastic, and their lining smooth, allowing a free flow of blood. Every mouthful of animal product and oil causes an assault on these endothelial membranes. Eventually, the cumulative injury caused to the cell is high enough to express itself as a disease.

Vegetables and fruits in their uncooked form do not induce the deadly cascade of free radicals. They carry an antidote in the form of antioxidants, which neutralise these free radicals. Animal-based food causes a decline in the endotheliums ability to produce nitric oxide which is a vasodilator (a substance that dilates the arteries and promotes free flow of blood).

A single meal with fat in it delays the protective functioning of these endothelial cells by eight hours to get back to normal. Now if a single meal can impact the vascular health to this extent, one can imagine the cumulative damage done by three meals a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year for decades.

Studies done on rural Chinese, residents of Okinawa, Tarahumara Indians of Northern Mexico, the Papua highlanders of New Guinea and many a native African, etc., consuming plant-based diets have virtually shown non-existence of heart disease.

Strong physical effort, too, makes the endothelium go into action producing nitric oxide, thus boosting the free flow of blood, by dilating the arteries, to the heart muscle. Now, isn’t it reasonable enough to do a reconnaissance on what the British medical journal has to say, that more than trying to cure a heart attack, it is better to prevent it by modulating one’s lifestyle?

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter