Take care of your toddler!

A baby’s delicate skin needs the right nourishment and ample care, especially during the monsoon. With a change in the season, it is always a good idea to change your baby’s skincare routine to a more season-friendly one by choosing the right products; those with natural ingredients can further help tackle monsoon-related skin concerns.

Dr Subhashini NS, Ayurveda Expert, Discovery Sciences Group, R&D, The Himalaya Drug Company, says: “The damp and humid weather can cause excessive sweating and lead to rashes and infections. Rashes, cradle cap and itchy scalp are also common concerns during the monsoon. This makes it important to take care of baby’s sensitive skin and ensure it is hydrated. A good way to ensure this is by using mild products that contain natural ingredients and are free from phthalates, parabens, alcohol, artificial colour/dyes, mineral oils and animal-derived ingredients.”

She further shares key tips for baby’s skincare this monsoon:

* For a bath, ensure you use a gentle soap which is mild and infused with herbs that help keep the skin soft and hydrated.

* For parents who prefer using a wash, you can opt for a gentle wash that helps keep baby’s skin soft and supple. A baby wash infused with the goodness of green gram and chickpea works as a gentle cleanser for baby’s delicate skin.

* For hair care during the monsoon, ensure to give your baby a head bath at least twice a week. This helps manage cradle cap and refreshes the scalp and hair.

* For skincare, you can opt for a calamine-based lotion with natural ingredients like aloe vera, nut grass oil and mustard oil. It is a mild solution to help treat rashes and relieve skin irritation.

* Post bath, using a diaper rash cream infused with almond oil. It helps moisturise the baby’s skin. Also, the best way to protect your kid from skin infections and rashes during this season is by keeping them clean and dry. So, ensure to change the diapers at regular intervals, which will help prevent rashes.