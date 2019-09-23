Take Huzurnagar by-elections as a challenge, says KTR

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Nalgonda: Minister of IT and Municipal Administration and TRS working president KT Rama Rao, on Monday, called upon the party leaders and members to ensure the victory of TRS candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy in the by-election to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency.

Addressing key party leaders here, Rama Rao said the TRS candidate from Huzurnagar faced defeat in the 2018 elections due to technical reasons. He said over 7,000 votes were polled for truck symbol, which was similar to the TRS’ car symbol. Congress candidate N Uttam Kumar Reddy won the election from Huzurnagar by a margin of only 7,400 votes, added.

He asked the people in the constituency to decide whether they should support TRS, which achieved Statehood for Telangana, or Congress, which deceived them, in the October 21 by-election. Stating that the TRS government still had four years and three months left in the second term, he advised the people to think twice before voting to ensure development of the area. Huzurnagar Assembly constituency will not benefit if people vote for Congress or BJP candidates in the by-election, he said.

He said that victory of the ruling party candidate Saidi Reddy would give a boost to the development of the constituency. Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken up reorganisation of districts for decentralisation of administration, he said the TRS government had upgraded 3,400 ‘thandas’ into gram panchayats, a decades old dream of tribals.

He also listed out that development projects taken up by the State government in erstwhile Nalgonda district. Irrigation facility would be provided to Alair and Bhongir Assembly constituency through Gandamalla and Basvapuram reservoir, he added. He asked the party leaders to explain the people about the development projects and welfare schemes taken up by the State government.

Stating that Congress leaders would also put out all their energy to win Huzurnagar Assembly constituency, he asked the TRS leaders and members to take by-elections to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency as challenge. TRS was fielding a young leader Saidi Reddy as its candidates in the by-elections. He exuded confidence that TRS candidate would win in by-elections of Huzurnagar Assembly constituency with huge majority.

Power Minister G Jagadish Reddy, TRS candidate for by-elections to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency Saidi Reddy, Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy and others also attended the meeting.

