Take in some silvery history

Prepare to look at some awe-inspiring merchandise at the upcoming edition of ‘Fashion Yatra 2019′ which will be held at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, on July 23.

Expect loads of designer garments, jewellery and lifestyle products from across the country. A total of 70 designers will participate in the exhibition and will showcase their creations. This is the 14th year of the event, organised by Akshat Events’ founder Kamini Saraf, the brand creator of Fashion Yatra. Some of the exhibitors include Frazer and Haws, a 150-year-old British silversmith specialising in sterling silver, glass artifacts, crystal, ideal for corporate and home gifting. White Jewels, a Mumbai-based jewellry house specialised in handcrafted fusion jewellry, will also present their collection to the city’s elite customers. Purvi Doshi, fashion designer, whose label was born out of the urge to give back to the earth will showcase her designer wear. Through handwoven fabric and creating natural colours, Purvi Doshi gives employment to 300 crafts women. Arte Alter, a lifestyle label from Kolkata, offers pure handmade clothing and convince customers to shun any kind of use of polyester and its blends at the show. The proceeds of the exhibition will go towards ‘Teach for Change’ to educate underprivileged children.