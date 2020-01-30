Take measures to curb accidents at black spots: Wanaparthy SP

By | Published: 12:49 am

Wanaparthy: District SP K Apoorva Rao, accompanied by National Road Safety Officers, inspected all the black-spots across the district falling on NH-44, especially at the entry and exit points of villages connecting the motorway at various locations on Wednesday.

As part of the Road Safety Week observation in the district, She directed the road safety officers and police personnel to ensure that warning signs, stoppers and CCTV cameras are installed near all the intersections wherever there are black-spots and asked them to coordinate with concerned officials to get them installed immediately so that accidents could be prevented and precious lives could be protected. she also made the police officers of the concerned police stations covering accident prone areas, to take a complete responsibility of the incident and ensure measures were taken to prevent any further accidents.

She also visited various black-spots on R&B and Panchayat Raj roads including narrow culverts, hairpin-bends, intersections on local roads and congested roads where there was a high probability of accidents and directed officials to take preventive measures to put a check to road mishaps.

Some of the black-spots and vulnerable locations included entry/exit roads and by-passes near Kothakota, Pebbair, Chilakatonipally X roads, Kadukuntla X roads, Madanapuram railway track, the road between Madanapuram and Athmakur, she asked officials to install warning signs near these locations with radium letters pasted on them. She asked the police officers of that particular jurisdiction to take responsibility of those black-spots and get CCTV cameras installed without any further delay.

Wanaparthy DSP KM Kiran Kumar, Kothakota CI Mallikarjun Reddy, Kothakota SI Vijay Bhaskar, Peddamandhadi SI Ramu, Pebbair SI Raghavender Reddy and other police officers accompanied the SP during her day-long inspection of roads across the district.

