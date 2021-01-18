Take Modi govt’s message to every TS household: BJP MP Tarun Chugh

“We must create awareness on the Narendra Modi government’s governance and its developmental and welfare programmes implemented across the country in the last seven years, among every citizen of the State,” he said.

By | Published: 6:08 pm

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh has called upon party workers to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of development and progress to every house in the State. He also wanted them to “expose the alleged inefficient and corrupt practices of the State government.”

Addressing party leaders here on Monday, Tarun Chugh said the Narendra Modi government took historic decisions like abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, and also initiated the construction of Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya among others.

He wanted the BJP cadre in the State to create awareness about the development and welfare activities of the BJP government at the Centre among the people of Telangana State.

“We must create awareness on the Narendra Modi government’s governance and its developmental and welfare programmes implemented across the country in the last seven years, among every citizen of the State,” he said.

He also wanted the BJP leaders to intensify their campaign in the State by promising the people good governance and honest administration.

The BJP MP alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was creating hurdles for implementation of Central government schemes in the State. “The State government is deliberately defeating all the Central schemes meant for the poor, to favour the ruling TRS in the State,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .