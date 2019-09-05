Take part in 30-day Action Plan for development of villages: Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 12:13 am

Suryapet: Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday asked elected representatives and people to participate in the 30-day Action Plan for development of villages, the brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Speaking at awareness programme on 30-days villages development action plan, which was conducted for elected representatives in the district at Suryapet, Education Minister said that the State government was working with a dead line on development works. He pointed out that works of Mission Bhagiratha were completed with a deadline by spending Rs 50,000 crore. The Chief Minister was working with mission for development of villages in the State, he added.

He said that elected representatives of local bodies have a great role to play in implementation of 30-day action plan and extend their might for development of their native places. People should also involve in 30-day action plan.

Stating that Chief Minister has taken up 30-day action plan to make part elected representatives and people in their native places, he reminded that CM has sacrificed his post and launched Telangana agitation to achieve the decades old dream of the people of Telangana. He underlined the need to take up 30-day action plan for villages, which was brain child of the Chief Minister, in an agitation mode.

Rajya sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, ZP Chairperson Deepika Ugender Rao, MLAs Gadari Kishore and Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, District Collector D Amoy Kumar also attended the programme.

Turn rural civic bodies into model ones: Indrakaran

Nirmal: Minister for Forest, Environment, Endowments and Housing A Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday instructed sarpanches and Panchayat secretaries to turn rural civic bodies in to model ones.

He was speaking at an awareness meeting on the 30-day Action Plan held to discuss development of Gram panchayats here. He was joined by Zilla Parishad Chairperson K Vijaya Laxmi and Collector M Prashanthi.

Indrakaran Reddy opined that country will achieve growth only when rural parts are developed. He suggested the Sarpanches and Panchayat secretaries to be responsible in molding rural civic bodies as model ones, by partnering with the public. He stated that the month-long special drive, slated to be commenced from September 6 was aimed at resolving problems faced by the villages.

The Minister asked the Sarpanches and secretaries to raise greenery by involving civilians. He told them to prepare five-year long action plan by holding meetings and explaining intentions of the event. He advised to them to ensure tidy environs and to adopt best garbage management methods in villages and to lay special focus on protecting saplings.

Indrakaran Reddy wanted the Sarpanches and the secretaries to identify grave yards and to clear weed by taking assistance from locals. He told them to form committees for various tasks and to reach goals in sanitation, greenery, etc. He informed that State government sanctioned funds Rs 9 crore to Nirmal district and suggested them to utilize the grants carefully.

Vijaya Laxmi and Prashanthi also spoke. They both called the heads and officials of rural civic bodies to work in tandem to develop villages, by setting political ideologies aside. Collector told the secretaries to impose fine Rs 500 against those who dump trash in open spaces.

Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy, Libraries Corporation Chairman E Rajender, Joint Collector A Bhaskar Rao and many ZPTC members were present.

Meanwhile, Collectors Divya Devarajan and Bharati Hollikeri took part in similar meetings held in Adilabad and Mancherial districts, respectively. They also stressed the need to work together for achieving growth of villages.

Erstwhile Khammam dist braces up for 30-day Action plan

Khammam: District administrations in erstwhile Khammam district have geared up for implementation of 30-day Action Plan announced recently by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to develop villages in the State.

District level conferences have been conducted in both the districts involving MLAs, MLCs, ZP chairpersons, district officers, mandal level special officers, ZPTCs, MPPs, sarpanches, MPDOs, MPOs, DLPOs, panchayat secretaries and GP special officers on Wednesday and Thursday.

The elected members and officials who addressed the meetings have called upon the sarpanches to play a key role for the success of the 30-day Action Plan. The plan, they said would help to develop villages as model ones.

At a meeting in Khammam ZP chairman L Kamalraj stated that sarpanches, ward members and other elected members should fully grasp the objective of the 30-day Action Plan and contribute their part for its effective implementation.

Emphasis should be laid on maintaining better sanitation and increasing greenery in the villages, he said adding annual and five year plans with regard to all round development of the villages needed to be formulated.

Collector RV Karnan noted that in democratic system sarpanches were given special powers. The 30-day Action Plan announced by the Chief Minister aims to address basic issues and problems in the villages in an effective manner.

As directed, gram sabhas have to be conducted on Friday, he added.

At a similar programme at Paloncha in Kothagudem on Thursday, MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao felt that the 30-day Action Plan could address long pending issues in the villages, if collective efforts were made. Drinking water and sanitation should be given priority, he added.

Kothagudem ZP chairman K Kanakaiah suggested that elected members have to adopt a village for its all-round development. The Action Plan was meant to ensure growth of towns and villages alike, he said while calling on people to actively take part in the programme.

Kothagudem Collector Rajat Kumar Saini informed that every month State government was sanctioning Rs 339 crore for Gram panchayats development. With the funds released by the government a mini-tractor and water tanker would be procured for each gram panchayat.

Photo caption: Collector RV Karnan speaking at awareness meeting on 30-day Action Plan in Khammam.

