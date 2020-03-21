Take part in ‘Janata Curfew’: Telangana Governor to people

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to the people to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan declared that she along with the Raj Bhavan staff will take part in it by staying indoors from 7 AM to 9PM.

The Governor called upon the citizens of the State to take part in the curfew by staying at home, and also to clap and ring the bell at 5 PM to appreciate the selfless service of doctors and paramedical staff in providing medical care to the virus affected people.

Addressing a press conference at Raj Bhavan on Friday, the Governor said that preventive measures taken by both the Centre and the State are so intense that each and every citizen are feeling that they are safe and protected.

“The words of the Prime Minister encourage us to fight this scary situation faced by the nation and the whole world. As he said, the older generation faced the situation of war, this generation is facing a biological war with the virus,” she observed.

She called upon everyone to deal with the alarming situation with utmost caution and courage and without panic. She urged everyone to be thankful to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, public transport workers, sanitary staff and those working in public places.

“The World Health Organisation advised isolation, which is a better measure. So stay at home or work from home if you can,” the Governor said.

She also advised that elderly people and immunologically compromised patients like diabetics and TB patients should not go out. She said that if there is a shortage of sanitisers, even a regular soap and water will do the job.

