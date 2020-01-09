Take part in Palle Pragathi, ensure progress: Errabelli

By | Published: 12:17 am

Suryapet: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Wednesday exhorted villagers to participate in Palle Pragathi programme without fail for comprehensive development of gram panchayats.

Participating in Palle Pragathi programme at Munagala in the district, Dayakar Rao said that the earlier governments of united Andhra Pradesh had neglected the development of villages in Telangana. After formation of Telangana State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao focused on overall development of villages and had taken up several schemes and programmes in this direction.

He reminded that then Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy had threatened on the floor of the Assembly of united Andhra Pradesh in 2013 that Telangana would have no electricity and irrigation facility if separate State was formed. But, KCR ensured that Telangana stood as the number one State in electricity and irrigation sector in the country within short span of a time after formation of Telangana, he said.

“In my 30 years of political life, I saw several Chief Ministers, but no one was as committed as KCR on welfare of the people and development of the State. The sarpanches of the villages should feel proud for getting the opportunity to work under the leadership of Rao,” he added. Reminding that Palle Pragathi was aimed at development of the villages, he asked the people to take the development of their village as a challenge as required funds were being extended by the State government. Each villager should participate in the programme at least one day.

Stating that the Centre was not extending financial support to the State, he said that the State government was implementing welfare schemes and development programmes by spending thousands of crores of rupees. Kaleshwaram project, which was completed in a record time, was providing irrigation facility to Suryapet district also. Later, Dayakar Rao also participated in Palle Pragathi programme in Maddirala in Thungathurthy Assembly constituency.

