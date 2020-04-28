Take precautionary measures: Ramagundam CP tells RFCL

By | Published: 10:06 pm

Peddapalli: Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana urged the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited officials to take all precautionary measures for the safety of workers in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The Commissioner visited RFCL on Tuesday and interacted with the officials. The company suspended its operations following the lockdown by both State and Central governments to check the spread of Coronavirus. The Union government, however, has given its nod for the works to resume, with the factory authorities allowed to engage 1,400 workers.

In the wake of the Central government’s green signal to resume works in RFCL, the Commissioner visited the factory and organised a meeting with officials to discuss the precautionary measures to be taken for the safety of workers. He wanted the officials to take steps to maintain social distancing by workers at the work place besides wearing masks. He instructed the ACP to issue special passes to the workers.

Executive Director, RFCL, Raji Thapar, General Manager Baggar, other officer Nagari Vamshi, Godavarikhani ACP Umender, Ramagundam CI Karunakar Rao, and NTPC SI Umasagar were present.

