Take preventive steps to check communicable diseases: Sarfaraz Ahmed

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Karimnagar: District Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed instructed the district officials to take all preventive measures to control the spread of communicable diseases which are spread by a vector or from person to person in the wake of recent incessant rainfall.

The Collector said in a statement that there was a possibility of people being affected by diseases like brain fever, typhoid, malaria, dengue, chikungunya, dehydration and other communicable diseases due to consumption of contaminated water.

She ordered that the sarpanches, village secretaries, extension officers and MPDOs should take preventive measures to check the spread of communicable diseases in rural areas, he said, adding, it was the responsibility of gram panchayats to supply safe drinking water to people besides maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in villages.

The Collector instructed the officials to take steps to prevent the spread of dengue and chikungunya by controlling mosquito breeding around human habitats. Besides clearing drainages regularly, steps should be taken to prevent water stagnation. Advising that surroundings of houses and roads should be clean, he directed gram panchayats to dump garbage away from villages and sprinkle bleaching power at drainages and pits.

Instructing officials to arrest leakages in drinking water supply pipelines, he asked the officials to educate the people about consumption of boiled water through tom-tom or other modes of announcements or awareness programmes in rural areas. “There should not be water stagnation near public taps and hand pumps in the villages,” he said, advising the people to use individual toilets instead of open defecation.

