Take public representatives to Mission Bhagiratha plants, officials told

Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: Mission Bhagiratha Secretary, Smitha Sabharwal, directed the officials to take elected public representatives to the Mission’s water treatment plants and explain the high level of treatment process being followed at the plants. Despite encountering many challenges, the State government, which invested lots of money on the project, was offering quality drinking water to all the households under Mission Bhagiratha, she said.

High level treatment process is in place at the treatment plants and all measures should be taken to ensure that people consume only the water supplied through Mission Bhagiratha. Towards this, extensive awareness programmes should be conducted, she instructed the officials. During a meeting with officials here on Friday, Smitha Sabharwal said the awareness programme on the utility of Bhagiratha water had evoked good response from elected public representatives from Parigi and Ghattu mandals.

All the public representatives, including sarpanches, ZPTCs, MPTCs and MPPs, who participated in the awareness programme, were educating and creating awareness among people, she said. Drawing inspiration from this, awareness programmes should be conducted in all mandals across the State.

She further said that feedback should be sought from sarpanches on the supply of water to households under Mission Bhagiratha. “As part of social audit, a few connections in some areas will be randomly checked through video call,” she said.

