Take schemes closer to people: KTR

By | Published: 1:33 am 1:40 am

Hyderabad: For the second consecutive day, TRS working president KT Rama Rao was busy meeting the newly elected people’s representatives from Zilla Parishads and Mandal Parishads at his residence here on Monday. The chairpersons of 15 Zilla Parishads paid a cordial visit to meet KT Rama Rao and thanked him for giving them an opportunity to serve the people of Telangana State and also prove their mettle.

The TRS working president congratulated the newly elected people’s representatives and suggested them to make all efforts for effective implementation of the State government’s schemes. He asked them to take the State government schemes closer to people and implementation of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s promises to people of the State. Several legislators along with ZPTCs, Mandal Parishad presidents and other leaders also met him on the occasion.

ZP chairpersons who met Rama Rao include P Padmavathi (Nagar Kurnool), Loknath Reddy (Wanaparthy), Kova Laxmi (Kumram Bhim Asifabad), Hemalatha Shekhar Goud (Medak), Banda Narender Reddy (Nalgonda), Alimineti Sandeep Reddy (Yadadri Bhongir), Manjusri (Sangareddy), Sudheer Kumar (Warangal Urban), Gandra Jyothi (Warangal Rural), P Sampath Reddy (Janagaon), Kusuma Jagadish (Mulugu), A Bindu (Mahabubabad), Jakku Sriharshini (Jayashankar Bhupalpally), Putta Madhu (Peddapalli) and Lingala Kamal Raj (Khammam).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.