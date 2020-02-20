Take spirit of KCR to grassroots level to transform villages: Medak MP

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Patancheru: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy distributed tractors to five Gram Panchayats under Patancheru Assembly constituency on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering after distributing the tractors to sarpanches of five villages of Ameenpur Mandal at Janakampet Gram Panchayat, the MP called upon all sections of people in the villages to join hands with their sarpanches to change the face of their respective villages forever.

“It is heartening to see a Chief Minister showing a lot of concern at grassroots level development in rural areas. Since the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao knew exactly how to bring a change and had launched programmes such as Palle Pragathi, said the MP.

Reddy observed that the responsibility lies on the local people to carry the same spirit to the grass-roots level to transform their respective villages. MLA, Mahipal Reddy said that they were distributing tractors at free of cost to 40 Grama Panchayats by mobilising funds from various sources. Zilla Parishad Chairperson, P Manjusri, DPO, Venkateshwarlu, ZPTC, Sudhakar Reddy and others were present.

