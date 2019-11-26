Take steps for FASTag implementation: Nizamabad Collector

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Nizamabad: Toll plaza officials should take measures to prevent traffic jams and difficulties faced by motorists due to implementation of FASTag on highways, said Nizamabad Collector M Rammohan Rao. On Tuesday, the Collector conducted a review meeting with toll-plaza and revenue officials at the Collectorate here.

FASTag is a simple to use, reloadable tag which enables automatic deduction of toll charges and lets you pass through the toll plaza without stopping for the cash transaction. FASTag is linked to a prepaid account from which the applicable toll amount is deducted. The tag employs Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) technology and is affixed on the vehicle’s windscreen after the tag account is active.

On the occasion, he said that the problems might rise due to the allocation of only one lane for cash payers at toll plazas which witness 14 thousand vehicles daily. Because of allocating only one lane for the tax payers in cash, the Collector directed the officials to take steps to avoid traffic jams at toll plazas in the district. He ordered RTA and various banks officials to open more counters at banks like SBI, ICICI and other banks and create awareness among people on FASTag. He stated that so far, only 20 percent motorists were utilising this facility. The officials were directed to encourage others to follow suit.

The Collector ordered to maintain cleanliness at toll plazas and bridges and repairs to the Thirmanpalli-Bibipur tanda service road, increase greenery along NH-44 from Adloor Yellareddy to Armoor. In this meeting, ESSEL organization project manager Chandramohan, consultant Malyadri, Indalwai tahsildar Ramesh were present.

