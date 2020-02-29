Take steps to check road mishaps, Warangal Cops told

By | Published: 6:45 pm

Warangal Urban: Police Commissioner V Ravinder has asked police commissionerate officials to focus on containing the growing road accidents. Addressing the DCPs, Additional DCPs, ACPs and other lower rank officials during a monthly crime review meeting here on Saturday, the Commissioner said that they could cut the number of deaths by 50 in the last year comparing to the before last year. “Taking that into consideration, each official has to take steps to contain the road accidents thus save the precious lives,” he added.

He asked them to identify the blackspots on the highways and other roads. “You need to set up sign boards and make arrangements like barricades to check the speed of the vehicles at the accident prone areas,” he said and also asked the traffic police to intensify the vehicle inspections to check the triple riding, drunk driving and also the vehicles that carry no number plates.

Speaking on checking the crime rate, he suggested the officials to use technology and get command over the latest technology so as to catch the criminals at the earliest. He also advised them to see that the number of the CCTV cameras would be increased with the help of the locals in the lanes and bylanes. He cautioned them to be careful while dealing with the long pending disputes and also sense the possibility of crime due to such cases in the future. “The police officials at the police station must keep the higher officials in the loop about the grave offences immediately,” he added.

DCP (West Zone) Srinivas Reddy, Additional DCPs Venkatalaxmi, Malla Reddy, Bheem Rao, Giri Raju and others attended the review meeting.

