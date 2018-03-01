Take the burden off children

Published: 1:30 am

Obsessive focus on rote learning, abstract teaching methods and obsolete evaluation systems are the key reasons why India has been unable to produce global innovators. The Human Resource Development Ministry’s latest announcement that the syllabus of National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books for classes 1 to 12 will be slashed by half is a welcome move. Digitisation of classrooms and introduction of slimmer textbooks to reduce the weight of schoolbags are among the important changes being contemplated by the government. The reduced syllabus must be replaced by project works, field visits, group assignments and interactive learning modules that will help inculcate creative thinking among the students. They must be encouraged to think out-of-the-box and actively participate in classroom learning. Enhancing the quality of teaching methods will have a direct bearing on the learning outcomes, an area neglected so far. There is a mismatch in the supply and demand for educators with 70 lakh teachers teaching close to 26 crore students in 15 lakh schools across the country. An expert committee on new education policy, headed by senior IAS officer late TSR Subramanian, recommended compulsory certification for teachers in government and private schools, with provision for renewal every 10 years based on independent external testing. Apart from infrastructural woes, poor standard of teaching has been the bane of the education sector. The failure to upgrade skills of teachers in tune with changing needs of an increasingly globalised world and continued dependence on abstract, blackboard teaching are the major impediments.

A paradigm shift in the training methods is the need of the hour. This involves moving away from archaic pedagogical methods and embracing interactive-based and project-oriented training for teachers so that they can keep themselves abreast of the latest trends and apply innovative techniques to make learning an intellectually stimulating process. The burden of coursework leaves teachers with little time to impart life skills and inculcate creativity among students. The comprehension levels of students across the country are very poor, as revealed by the Annual Status of Education Report for 2017. The report, based on an assessment of 30,000 children in 28 districts across 24 States, reveals that 57% of the children assessed struggled to solve a simple sum of division while 21% could not answer the State they live in and 46% could not identify the map of their States. This shows that India’s education system has not focused adequately on learning outcomes. There is an urgent need for a rethink on the pedagogic nature of the present system. The focus should be on experiential learning and problem-solving approach. The curriculum design should help in testing creative and critical thinking of students.