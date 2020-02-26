Take transformers off footpaths: Harish Rao

By | Published: 1:08 am

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday instructed electricity department officials to ensure that there are no transformers on pavements.

Going around Sadhasviavpet municipality in Sangareddy district as part of Pattana Pragthi, the Finance Minister has also asked the Transco officials to initiate all measures to ensure the supply of electricity safe in the colonies. He said that he wanted to see the change within 10 days during the Pattana Pragathi. Rao has instructed the officials to remove the electric wires hanging close to residential houses besides replacing the old electricity poles with a new ones immediately. During an interaction with people of 4th and 16th wards in Sadhasivapet on Tuesday, Rao has said that they will immediately release grants for such works. Rao has asked them to regularly monitor the transformers, electric poles to find the issues and get them right immediately.

He also asked them to ensure the switching off all the street lights during the day time to save power. The Minister suggested the municipal authorities to have proper burial grounds and dump yards to meet the local demand. He has further senisitised the people on the need of segregating the garbage into dry and wet at the doorstep to restrict the garbage that is reaching the dump yard. He has also further educated them on the need to restrict the use of plastic to protect the earth and other hazards.

