Take TRS membership drive as a movement: Jagadish to party cadre

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Nalgonda: Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday asked the TRS leaders to carry out the party membership drive as a movement.

Launching the enrolment drive at a private function hall here, Jagadish Reddy said the party leaders should take the responsibility of completing the target of enrolling 50,000 persons into the party in each Assembly segment as a top priority. Though people were voluntarily coming forward to take the membership, party cadre need to collect their Aadhaar details and phone numbers as the insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh would be provided to the party members.

He said that formation of the TRS party by K Chandrasekhar Rao in 2001 was itself a red-letter day not only in united Andhra Pradesh, but also at the national level. Some political parties even made unsuccessful attempts to stop the party from being formed, he said.

After formation of the State, the Congress, which has 100 years of history and TDP which opposed Telangana State formation, lost their existence in the State due to the political strategy of Chandrasekhar Rao. In the last five years, the TRS government introduced an ideal system of administration to Indian politics with a series of welfare schemes and development projects, which caught the attention of the entire nation.

Stating that the State government had invited the Chief Ministers of Maharasthra and Andhra Pradesh for the inauguration of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, the Minister said Chandrashekhar Rao has proved that water sharing disputes can be resolved through discussions only. He reminded that earlier governments of united Andhra Pradesh, for the last 50 years, have failed to convince Maharashtra State government on Penugonda Project in Adilabad district, which was proposed to provide irrigation facility to 50,000 acres in tribal dominated areas. Congress ruled Andhra Pradesh and Maharshtra and the country as well for 40 years. But, it utterly failed to pursue Maharashtra government on the project, he added.

“In addition to pursuing Maharashtra government on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, our Chief Minister convinced it on Penugonda project”, he underscored.

TRS State general secretary and membership drive in-charge of Nalgonda Assembly Constituency Takkelapally Ravinder Rao, Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, former MLC Pula Ravinder and the party leaders were also attended the programme.