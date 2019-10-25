Take up membership drive, Governor to Red Cross Society

By | Published: 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has appealed to the Red Cross Society State branch to organise a special membership drive from November 1 to Dec 31. The Governor who is also President of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), while speaking at the 3rd annual general body meeting of the IRCS today said all educational institutions, students, their parents and other private, public institutions, and voluntary organisations should be invited to enroll themselves as members of the Society to take up various voluntary services.

Red Cross Society has been synonymous with several voluntary activities and pioneer in organising blood banks, nature cure centers, and old age homes to serve the poor in the State.

The Governor underlined the importance of organising blood donation camps in districts and directed the district Collectors to actively participate to help the poor and needy. IRCS should aim that “nobody in the State should die because of want of blood”, she said.

She felicitated the district collectors and police officers and presented a special award to Minister for Tourism and Culture, Srinivas Goud for his services for Red Cross Society in Mahabubnagar district.

Desai Prakash Reddy, Chairman, IRCS Telangana branch, Dr P. Vijaya Chander Reddy, Chairman, Warangal branch, K Surendra Mohan and others were present.

