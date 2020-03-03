Take up repairs to SRSP canals before monsoon: Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy directed the irrigation officials to take up repairs to canals of Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) second phase so that Godavari water released during monsoon season could reach tail end agriculture lands. The Minister held a review meeting on the minor canals under 69,70 and 71 Distributor canal, along with Tungaturthi MLA Dr G Kishore Kumar, Irrigation Engineer In Chief Nagender Rao, Superintending Engineer Sudheer in his chambers on Monday.

The Minister said that water released from Kaleshwaram had reached Suryapet district irrigating yasangi crop. Thanking Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for bringing water to drought-prone areas, he said that people of the district would never forget the great help that the Chief Minister had done for the region. At the same time he said that maintenance of the ‘canals dug and left’ long time ago had become a problem.

“The problems have surfaced only after water from Kaleshwaram was released,” he said. He then directed the officials to prepare estimates to take up repairs of the canal system by the time rains begin and the canals will be ready to carry water from Kaleshwaram. He also wanted the irrigation offices to clear doubts raised by elected people’s representatives and also to prepare plans to increase the quantum of water flowing out from Bayyanna Vaagu.

‘Opposition lost its credibility’

Later addressing the media persons, Jagadish Reddy said that Opposition in the State had lost its credibility as it negated every move that the TRS government made towards Kaleshwaram. “One Opposition leader says that he will take ‘sanyas’ if Kaleshwaram water comes to Suryapet and another one says he will praise TRS if it gets water to the dry land. Now that the project is complete and water has come to Suryapet, the leaders have lost their face,” he said.

He agreed that there were some technical glitches in completing the SLBC tunnel work and works on Dindi project will be sped up after the completion of land acquisition work.

Power as per demand

The Minister said that the government is ready to pump up power supply to meet summer demand. He said that Telangana had sanctioned 40 lakh new connections after the creation of the State. He reminded that the demand for power actually doubled compared to that of undivided AP. “Along with domestic consumption there is also additional demand from lift irrigation projects. We are successfully able to meet both the demands,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter ;