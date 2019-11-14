Take up senior citizens’ plaints on priority: Mahmood Ali

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Wednesday asked the Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy to issue instructions to police officials and State House Officers (SHOs) to entertain complaints lodged by the senior citizens on a priority basis.

He gave the instructions while responding to a memorandum submitted by senior citizens residing in various parts of the twin cities. They brought to the Minister’s notice about the ill-treatment and harassment being faced by them from their children and legal heirs claiming their shares in the self-acquired properties.

The children of a few senior citizens were neglecting the hapless parents depriving the rights to live decently and respectfully as guaranteed and protected under the ‘Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act-2007’.

