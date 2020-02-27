Take up TB screening in Hyderabad’s slums: Governor tells health officials

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: To eliminate tuberculosis completely in the State in a couple of years, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan directed the District Medical and Health Officer to conduct TB screening and awareness campaign on March 24, on the occasion of World TB Day, at all slums, night shelters and other places in the city.

Reviewing the prevalence of TB in the State and Hyderabad in particular with senior doctors here on Wednesday, Governor said it was sad to note that TB continued to remain a killer disease in society even after advancement in several areas.

She said it was important to get rid of this malice within stipulated time and directed the officials to formulate a strategic action plan to ensure that every TB patient had access to quality diagnosis, treatment and support.

The Governor said she had done extensive research on three diseases — tuberculosis, dengue and cancer and said these killer diseases were preventable with the help of community engagement.

Indian Red Cross Society with over 1.8 lakh members would take an active role to build a TB-free society and reach out to last person affected by the disease, she added.

