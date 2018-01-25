Take welfare schemes to people, says Union Minister

By | Published: 10:17 pm

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said welfare schemes initiated by the Central Government should be taken to the people and State governments should come out with their requirements of help from the Central government. Addressing party cadres from Chevella-Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituencies at Narsingi, he said the Central government was implementing various welfare schemes such as Skill India, Employment Guarantee Scheme, Financial Assistance of Rs 6,000 to pregnant women, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bheema Yojana, E-Market, Mudra Bank loans, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for the poor and other developmental programmes and urged the party cadres to take these programmes to the people.

He reminded that the then NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee had allocated significant funds to villages for roads, providing safe drinking water, health and education, and on similar lines, the present NDA government led by Narendra Modi was also allocating huge funds for rural development. As part of providing housing for all by 2022, the Minister said already 20 lakh houses had been constructed and another 51 lakh houses are in various stages of construction.

Stating that allocation for MNREGA will be increased this year, Tomar said the Narendra Modi government was making all efforts to provide internet connection to all rural areas. BJP floor leader in the State Assembly G Kishan Reddy, Deputy floor leader NVSS Prabhakar, floor leader in legislative council N Ramchander Rao and ex-MLA Baddam Bal Reddy attended the meeting.