Take Windies lightly at your own peril

Hyderabad: The Windies cricket has a great legacy. The Clive Lloyd and his men dominated the game for over two decades. Their flamboyance and flair, however, is a thing of the past. Given their downfall in recent times, the current Windies unit is far from being favourites in this edition of World Cup.

The champions of the first two editions have fallen from the pinnacle. Their inconsistent form forced them to take the hard route of playing in qualifiers to make it to the World Cup. The Jason Holder-led team, however, can be a challenging side on their day. After the two title triumphs in 1975, 1979 and a runner-up finish in the 1983, where India’s Kapil Dev and his daredevils won their maiden trophy, the Windies never reached the final again.

The poor domestic structure and the fallout between the players and the West Indies Cricket Board forced many players to take retirement from international cricket and focus on T20 leagues around the globe to earn a living. They are so strong in the T20 format that they emerged champions twice and made it to semifinals twice in six editions so far in T20 World Cups.

Their main strength lies in their batting which boasts of some big hitters. In Chris Gayle, they possess one of the destructive batsmen in the world. The 39-year-old has 10,000 ODI runs, 25 centuries under his belt. With Universal Boss Gayle announcing that he will be retiring after the World Cup, he is desperate to have a good final outing.

And the dangerous Andre Russell can tear apart any attack. Adding to that, the presence of talented Shimron Hetmyer, consistent Shai Hope, Evin Lewis makes it a good batting unit.

But the big worry for the team is that they failed to fire in unison. They never looked to work as team and deliver the goods, which is the key in this format.

The bowling department at times looks pedestrian and lacking fire. Though they look a decent attack on the paper, barring Kemar Roach, others – captain Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite – are not lethal. The spin department too looks thin.

The Windies outfit has registered a mere 23 wins in a total of 78 ODI matches since 2015. They have lost thrice to Afghanistan and once each to minnows Zimbabwe and Ireland during this period. All said and done, given the number of match-winners in the side and the form of Russell, Gayle to name a few in the recent IPL, they are very much capable of causing a few upsets.

