Takeover: AgriGold, Essel World get time to report progress

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the High Court at Hyderabad, comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice SV Bhat, on Thursday at the request of AgriGold and Essel World adjourned to Feb 19 the matter relating to the ongoing due diligence for the latter to take over the former. Senior Counsel L Ravichander appearing for AgriGold referred to reports in certain sections of the media that the takeover company was shying away from the possible takeover. P Sriraghuram, counsel for the intervenor company, detailed the various steps taken for the due diligence and said this pointed to a positive direction.

Case against SCR GM closed

A two-judge bench of the High Court at Hyderabad, comprising Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Shameem Akther, on Thursday closed contempt cases filed against the General Manager and other officials of the South Central Railway. The bench was hearing a batch of contempt petitions filed against the railway officials complaining that though the Central Administrative Tribunal had directed compassionate appointment, the authorities had failed to implement it. Moreover, despite the court granting three months in last July, the authorities failed to implement the order. The railway authorities contended that they had filed a review, and an appeal in a connected matter was in the apex court. The bench, not satisfied, had directed the presence of the General Manager. However, it recorded the fact that the orders have since been implemented and closed the contempt cases.

Cockfight: Relief to DGP

A two-judge bench of the High Court that summoned the State DGP M Malakondiah for failure to file a report as directed in the cockfight case granted temporary respite to the top police chief. The bench of acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice M Ganga Rao had earlier summoned the Chief Secretary and the DGP to be present in court on Jan 29. Malakondiah on Friday moved an application citing that on the said day he was taking part in a national level conference of DGPs. The bench pointed out that even some Ministers, MLAs and public representatives seemed to have supported the banned event. The Chief Justice also said that there was a need for the officials to understand that if they cannot file reports as required by a judicial order they must volunteer to file an application for extension of time.

Breather to Cong MLC

Justice T Rajani of the High court at Hyderabad granted temporary reprieve to a former Congress MLC and directed the police not to arrest him till the court hears his bail petition. The Congress leader from Adilabad is alleged to have funded and incited disagreements between Adivasis and Lambadis and financed acts of violence in this connection. The judge will hear the petition on Jan 30.

Missionary Meetings: Permission suspended

Justice AV Sesha Sai of the High Court at Hyderabad on Thursday suspended the permission granted to hold rallies and shabha for Christian Missionary Meetings for nine days from Jan 21 to 29 at Eluru. The permissions were granted to Dr Pakerla Sanjeeva Rao and three others. B Adbuth Kumar, vice-president of Bible Mission of West Godavari district, filed a writ petition seeking cancelation of the rallies and sabha. Senior Counsel Nageswar Rao argued that when the petitioner had asked for permission to conduct meeting, it was denied but when the respondent asked, it was given. The matter was adjourned by two weeks for counter.

Case against Station House officer

Justice AV Sesha Sai of the High Court at Hyderabad on Thursday adjourned a matter by two weeks in a writ petition against Station House officer Vishakhapatnam for not taking any action on the complaint given by B Srinivasa Rao of Vishakhapatnam against P Gowrishankar, Advocate, and not registering the FIR. Deepak Misra, counsel for the petitioner, contended that Gowrishankar was misusing his profession and influencing the police for not getting the case registered. He said that the advocate was using common area of the apartment and threatening the apartment owner.

Court adjourns matter on maintenance

A two-judge bench of the High Court at Hyderabad, comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy, on Thursday adjourned a contempt case between warring spouses where it was complained that the husband had violated an order requiring him to pay maintenance to their minor child. The contempt petition was filed by K Neeraja of Rangareddy district complaining against the willful disobedience of the orders of the court by K Narasinga, her husband. The petitioner contends that the contemnor, her husband, failed to pay maintenance awarded to their child after the divorce. The family court had awarded maintenance of Rs 15 lakh of which the contemnor only paid Rs 2 lakh. The counsel for the contemnor contended that he was paying Rs 5,000 per month. A petition to increase the payment from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 per month was filed by the wife. This is still pending in the family court. The bench adjourned the matter for further hearing.