Taking dhoti to a global level

Published: 10:45 pm

KR Nagarajan, founder and chairman, Ramraj Cottons received the award for the Best Business Entrepreneur for the year 2019 in Tamil Nadu. He received the award from Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor, Telangana.

He is the man who created a white revolution that took the South style of dhoti wearing global. His zeal for cotton and drive to uplift the weaver community behind it, has inspired him to create a brand that rises above all.

The white dhoti and shirt that was once looked down upon, is now considered one of the most revered forms of formal clothing, all thanks to the tireless work of KR Nagarajan.‘Magudam Awards’ one of the coveted awards honouring outstanding contributions of leaders from varied field of sports, business, healthcare, art and literature.

