Taking Indian delicacies online

By | Published: 5:25 pm

Ever stayed away from your hometown? If yes, you’ll understand the level of craving for the food that is specific to your area and how your mouth starts to water at just the mention of its name.

Owing to this popular and relatable concept, a post on Twitter that shows a platter in the shape of India Map filled with popular delicacies of each of the 29 States is going viral.

Netizens are enjoying sharing this image along with the caption that says ‘I say… and they hear’. While the most popular of the posts include the ‘I say Patna and they hear Litti-Choka’, I say Tirupati and they hear Laddu’, there are some that also talk about the dialect and eminent personalities belonging to the area.

For example, one among the posts reads, “I say Ranchi and they hear MS Dhoni’, or the ‘I say Gujarat, they hear business’, etc.

Whatever be the case, this particular tag surely is fast in spreading across most social media platforms.