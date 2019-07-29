Taking King Nag head on?

By | Published: 7:53 pm

Anchor-turned-actor Anasuya Bharadwaj seems to be taking ‘King’ Nagarjuna head on. Kathanam is her upcoming movie in which she is playing the lead role. The crime flick is hitting the theatres on August 9, the same date on which Nagarjuna-starrer Manmadhudu 2 is also due for release.

The small screen actor came into the limelight with Soggade Chinni Nayana, the movie in which Nagarjuna was the male lead. Later, her career took a peak with her commendable role as Rangamma attha in Ram Charan-starrer Rangasthala. Later, she went on to do small roles in F2: Fun and Frustration and YSR biopic Yatra.

Apart from the question on how well her upcoming movie Kathanam would do at the box office, fans are appreciating her resolve to release Kathanam on the same day as Nag’s much-anticipated movie Manmadhudu 2. Whether she would impress the audience well in Kathanam has become the talk of the town. After doing a meaty role in the crime thriller Kshanam, starring Adivi Sesh and Adah Sharma, she has now got an opportunity to display her talent in Kathanam in a full-length role.

Allaying doubts of her fans, she had also tweeted saying, “#Manmadhudu2Trailer is totally on fleek!!All my fav ppl @iamnagarjuna Sir @Rakulpreet dear @23_rahulr my BB @vennelakishore & team unnaru..watching it on this Aug 9th with #Kathanam.”

Meanwhile, the makers of Kathanam, too, are not willing to postpone the release of the movie. The trade pundits are of the opinion that Manmadhudu 2 may have good collections given good fan base and the movie has created quite a buzz in the industry. Taking head on with Nagarjuna-starrer would only dent its opening day collections.

Kathanam’s theatrical trailer which was released on March 9 (Women’s Day) seems to impress the viewers. Anasuya plays the lead role of an assistant director who gets entangled in a murder case and, eventually, she becomes the murder suspect. And the events happen according to her script which was meant for a feature film.

The 34-year-old diva will make no stone unturned when it comes to posting pictures and speaking her heart on her Insta and Twitter accounts. Known for her stylish dress sense, Anasuya has emerged as an ambassador for fashionable clothing. The popular prime time television host, Anasuya is one among the actors who amassed good fan base on social media platforms.