Taking life head on with a ramp show

Bringing cheer into the lives of those less fortunate, a confidence instilling ramp walk ‘Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahin’, was held at Cherish Foundation premises, an orphanage at Medipally in Uppal.

Conceptualised by Weave Nation in partnership with Cherish Foundation, Sri Dhanalakshmi Enterprise, PRCI Hyderabad and Lodge Keys No.297, the purpose of the fashion show was to instill confidence in the residents of Cherish Foundation which comprised of 50 boys and girls between the age group of 8 to 25 years. About 25 boys have participated in the ramp walk.

The outfits worn by the residents of the orphanage were designed by fashion designer Hima Sailaja Theerdala of Weave Nation. The boys showcased Ikkat and Mangalagiri collections outsourced from local weavers from Pochampally and Koyyalguda.

They also took part in a contest “I Am” where they had to impersonate his/her favourite personality. Among the personalities picked by the participants were Rani Laxmi Bai, Tennis star Sania Mirza, Lata Mangeshkar, and David Subramanyam, the founder of Cherish Foundation. Those who got placed in reputed companies were also felicitated on the occasion. Some of the residents are already working in IT companies, schools and organisations while others are preparing for Civil Services. The event also witnessed the launch of Cherish music band which is meant to encourage and nurture talent of those who have an aptitude for singing and music.