Crusades of an eco warrior

When it comes to environmental issues or about heritage in Hyderabad, there’s one name that has been a regular ‘go to’ for information or advice for nearly two decades now. M Vedakumar has been behind, at the centre of and in the forefront too, of multiple issues, ranging from urban planning to heritage conservation and lakes to forests, and air to noise pollution that concern Hyderabad.

Through Forum for a Better Hyderabad, this 67-year-old has been talking and leading campaigns and awareness programmes on topics like the city’s parks, open spaces, traffic and transportation, water and so on.

As a civil engineer, Vedakumar joined the Roads & Buildings Department in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and served at various capacities like Traffic and Transport Engineer, Road Research station and investigation Division, conducted surveys at the State-level and held training programmes for departmental engineers.

Thanks to his academic and professional background, he always had an interest in urban planning and heritage protection. To bring 36 civil society voices fighting against poor urban planning, development and management on a single platform, he resigned as a civil engineer and formed the Forum.

Born in Pragnapur village in Gajwel, Siddipet district, Vedakumar was raised in a landlord’s family. Taking inspiration from his grandfather Bhupati Rao, he focused on issues pertaining to sustainable development of Hyderabad by highlighting ecological and environmental problems.

As many as 25 petitions he filed in the court through the Forum have given results. As a heritage activist, Vedakumar, along with noted filmmakers, writers and social activists, visited 18 heritage sites which were under threat and brought their condition to the notice of authorities. Most of them happened to be heritage structures of State and national importance like Kondapur, Kotiligala, a Satavahana site, Rachakonda, Gandhari Kota and Undru Konda.

For his efforts, he was invited to the International Water Conference as a speaker at Berlin where he spoke on Hyderabad’s water issue and Musi river conservation. Collaborating with Forest Department, Vedakumar has played a key role in translocating 7,500 trees and conserved 10,000 trees in Hyderabad and Rangareddy.

“Most people are not aware that the Telugu Desam government planned 18 projects on Necklace Road which includes IMAX, People’s Plaza, Jalavihar Water Park, and Eat Street. The Forum fought hard to stop the remaining 14 projects to protect Hussain Sagar,” he said.

At present, he is holding the offices of president, Forum for A Better Hyderabad; founder and chairman, Deccan Academy, Hyderabad; governing council member, INTACH (New Delhi); founder and chairman of Telangana Resource Centre; chairman, Children’s Film Society, Telangana; and editor, Deccan Land, a monthly Telugu magazine.

Apart from being a heritage and environmental activist, he tried his hand even in filmmaking by associating with filmmaker B Narsing Rao as co-producer for feature films including Maa Bhoomi and Dasi. He was a recipient of the National Award for the Telugu feature film Matti Manushulu.

He was also associated with making of documentaries like The City (Hyderabad), Maa Vooru, which won the special Jury National Award for Anthropological film.

