Taking on life’s existential questions through theatre in Hyderabad

Students showcased what they have learned in the theatre workshop organised by Samahaara under the guidance of Dr Pejjai Nagaraju in the two plays staged at Phoenix Arena, Hitech City recently. The plays staged were Badal Sircar’s Evam Indrajit in Hindi and Manoj Mitra’s Bancharam – Thotaku Prema Tho in Telugu.

Evam Indrajit sought answers to the questions, What is the purpose of our life? Is to go round and round like the ‘spokes of the Ferris Wheel’ knowing probably that the ‘beginning and end of the path’ are actually the same? Or is the path and journey itself important?. Originally written in Bengali in the genre of the ‘Theatre of Absurd’ where ‘nothing seems to happen’, it set a new benchmark for contemporary Indian theater scenario of the 1960s. The Telugu play Thotaku Prema Tho is an adaptation of the popular Classic Hindi Play Bagiya Bancharam Ki by Manoj Mitra takes us into the world of Bancharam, a lonely old ailing man who has nurtured a beautiful garden with his sweat and blood on a few cents of his land.

The theatre workshop was conducted for two months, each day for two hours and sought to teach basic acting skills for the stage. Students explored Stanislavski method acting, basic techniques for the camera, theatre exercises such as sense memory, storytelling, voice, concentration, team integration, improvisation, acting with imaginary character, spatial awareness, building a character among others.

