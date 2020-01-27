Taking risk is my forte

By | Published: 8:25 pm

When all his competitors are placing a safe bet by investing in big-hero ventures, producer Raj Kandukuri encouraged young talent believing his intuition. The scripts which were turned down by industry biggies calling them “modest screenplays”, have earned Raj plenty of accolades and awards. After superhit movies like Pelli Chupulu and Mental Madhilo, yet again, Raj believed in producing another quirky love story launching his son Siva Kandukuri as a hero.

“Getting profits by investing Rs 50 crore is easy. But to make a successful movie with a modest budget of Rs 3 crore is quite a challenging task, and I love to take risks. The movie Chusi Chudangane has the same feel and aura like my previous movies Pelli Chupulu and Mental Madhilo.

Like before, the present project has lot of young talent. It’s not that I am boasting about the movie because my son is being launched, I treat the movie like any of my earlier ones. Audiences appreciate movies which have good content. There is so much young talent coming to the fore these days. It gives me utmost pleasure to encourage such men and women who want to make a mark in mainstream cinema,” Raj shared.

Female director Sesha Sindhu Rao, who had worked under directors like Krish and Sukumar, has directed Chusi Chudangane. Female lead actor Varsha is also being introduced in Telugu film industry through this project. “If not for my son playing the hero, I would have given to another actor,” the producer said.

“Initially, when I asked my son about his wish to act in movies, the immediately answer was no. So later, after completing his Masters in the USA, he returned to India. I would have requested someone in the industry to elevate my son with a big movie. But I wanted to break such a practice. Chusi Chudangane is a genuine attempt in projecting Siva Kandukuri as protagonist in a soulful story,” he says.

Raj Kandukuri is among few directors who believe that a movie has a soul. “Irrespective of fight sequences, romantic tracks and other episodes in a regular run-of-the mill stories, a movie will certainly have a soul which drives the story forward. Soul is the under-current, I would say. And audiences will love and connect with such stories,” he adds. The music rendered by Gopi Sundar is going to be highlight of the film. Actor Varsha Bollamma who is being introduced to Telugu film industry, expressed her happiness about being a part of the film.

