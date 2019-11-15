Taking risks in glamour field will pay dividends, says Rakul

By | Published: 10:16 pm 10:37 pm

After ruling Telugu screen for nearly a decade, Rakul Preet Singh has stepped into Bollywood searching for greener pastures. Having won the hearts of south Indian fans by playing innumerable glamorous roles in the Telugu industry, she is now trying something new that would make her career a full cycle.

She tried something new that she never dared to attempt when she touched new heights in her career. She donned the role of a prostitute in the newly-released flick Marjaavaan. Rakul, who is known for giving fashion statements every now and then, says she would never mind what other people think. Only by taking considerable risks one can derive expected results in the movie industry, she feels.

Rakul is one of those stylish female stars in the industry who displayed some stellar performances in the last decade. After her much appreciable role in Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De, she played the female lead role as Avantika in Akkineni Nagarjuna starrer Manmadhudu 2.

The beautiful actor is now confident about her new film Marjaavaan in which she plays a role that is quite different from all her previous movies. She says that the movie, which features Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles, will surely put her in the next level of career.

Acting apart, the Delhi girl never ceases to impress her fans on social media. With her incredible workouts and strict diet regimen, the actor very often gives fitness goals to youngsters.