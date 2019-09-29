Taking the legacy forward

By | Published: 12:30 am 8:12 pm

A large number of people gather every morning under the neem tree at the taxi stand in Barkas, an iconic place in the Arab-dominated area of the Old City. The place holds significance for its daily homegrown fruit auction market, which is being held for almost seven decades now.

Mulberries, figs, guava and water apples grown in several homes in and around Barkas (a corrupted form of the word Barracks which housed the cavalry units of the Nizam Army dominated by the Chaush community from Hadrami region of Yemen) are auctioned here. The stuff flies off, literally, within minutes for the demand it holds.

“The practice dates back to at least seven decades. Several families had grown figs and mulberries as a hobby in their backyards. The produce was brought to the market and put up for auction. It was bought by people who had come from neighbouring localities for their own use or to sell in the market,” recalls Habeeb Hasan Ahlan, a local resident of the area.

Several households in the locality had grown figs, mulberry and water apple trees. “Youngsters plucked the fruit and brought it to the market to sell. The youngest boys in the family happily took up the task as it fetched them a few rupees. A few families still continue although there are several rags to riches stories in those families,” says Abdul Raheem Bavazir, a local resident.

To make his point, Bavazir shows a Toyota Fortuner SUV that arrives with a small load of mulberries kept on the rear seat.

“People have the mulberry trees at the farm houses they bought on the outside the Barkas at least two decades ago. Earnings are not high but they want to continue with the tradition. Most of the families are into real estate and big businesses,” he adds.

His younger sibling Fahad Bavazir points out there were several guava trees, particularly the red variety in the houses. As the tiled roof dwellings gave way to palatial houses, the trees were chopped off. A handful of households still do have the guava trees but the fruit hardly finds way to the market as the homegrown guavas are distributed as gifts to friends and well-wishers for its popularity.

The auction market, during its heyday, had four auctioneers who encouraged the bidders to raise the amount. As of now, there are only two. Habeeb Mohammed Baghdadi is one of them and has been doing it for the last 35 years.

“I took it up from my father-in-law, Habeeb Abu Baker Baghdadi. Nowadays, our earnings do not cross even Rs 200 a day through the two-hour auction process, but still we carry forward the local character of market,” says Mohammed Baghdadi. But, it is said to have bailed them out to some extent after the Nizam’s princely state was merged with India and the Nizam’s army was disbanded.

Abdul Aziz Misri, another auctioneer who has taken over from his father Hassan Misri, says: “Earlier, people were heavily dependent on the sale of their produce to manage their household expenses. But, after the Gulf boom, living conditions changed rapidly,” he said.