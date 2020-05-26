Taking to the skies

Published: 12:00 am 7:36 pm

Improper planning has been the hallmark of the NDA government’s decisions at critical junctures, be it the announcement of nationwide lockdown with barely four-hour notice, handling the issue of stranded migrants or choosing protocols for coronavirus testing. Resumption of domestic air travel is the latest instance of how inadequate planning and lack of foresight can result in confusion. Last week’s announcement by the Civil Aviation Ministry about restarting domestic flights took the airline industry by surprise. Not enough preparation time was given to them to make necessary arrangements, in tune with the post-lockdown requirements, to resume operations after a gap of two months. State governments were also not consulted before making the announcement. Some of the States had apprehensions, and justifiably so, over resuming flights due to fear of the community spread. There are concerns that the inbound traffic from the worst-affected cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhopal and Chennai could lead to a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases. Also, there is no consensus on how long the passengers need to be quarantined. No wonder utter confusion and chaos prevailed at airports on the first day of the resumption of one-third of pre-lockdown domestic flights. Many flights were cancelled without giving any prior notice as some States have expressed their inability to handle the logistics. On its part, the Union Health Ministry has advised passengers to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices and asked States to ensure thermal screening at the departure point of airports.

Resumption of domestic flights coincides with a steady surge in the coronavirus positive cases in the country. With a majority of the cases being asymptomatic, there is every danger of rapid community spread if they are not tested and isolated for treatment. Flyers must get used to the new normal—wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, following hand and respiratory hygiene — and strictly adhere to the new guidelines to keep themselves and their co-travellers safe. There has been a debate between the Centre and States on quarantining of passengers once they land. Finally, States have been given the freedom to frame their own guidelines. However, the Union Health Ministry has issued broad guidelines — self-monitoring in case of asymptomatic passengers, home isolation in case of those with mild symptoms and institutional quarantine for those with moderate to severe symptoms. It would be sensible to take a case-by-case approach because mandatory quarantine for all passengers is impractical and difficult to enforce. Passengers need to behave with utmost responsibility and ensure that all safety regulations are implemented. Airports must adopt strict protocols to minimise the risk of coronavirus infection.

