Talambralu preparations kick off at Bhadradri temple for Sri Rama Navami

By | Published: 7:40 pm

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): Sri Rama Navami rituals began at the Sri Seeta Ramachandraswamy Temple in Bhadrachalam here on Monday, with a large number of devotees taking part in Vasantotsavam, which marks Holi Pournami.

Women celebrated the occasion with great devotion as priests performed special prayers such as Kalasa Puja at the Chitrakuta mandapam before starting to prepare the talambralu. The wives of Ritvikas and women in large numbers participated in the ritual of preparing talambralu at the mandapam. Talambralu is made using turmeric, kumkum, ghee, bukka, gulal, athar, aromatic substances and rice.

The temple’s executive officer, Gadaraju Narsimhulu, said nearly 150 quintals of rice and 100 kg of pearls will be used in preparing talambarlu this year. The process would be completed by this month-end.

On the day the festival, idols of the presiding deities were installed at Beda mandapam as the temple singers sang Ramadasu and Tumu Laxmi Narsimhadasu Keerthanas. Kumbhaharathulu was also offered to the deities. It was followed by Dolotsavam and adorning Lord Rama as the bridegroom. Later in the day, the priests organised Tiuruveedhiseva. On Monday, devotees from Manuguru, Julurpahad, Sarapaka and other places arrived at the temple with goti talambralu.

