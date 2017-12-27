Talaq over phone forces Hyderabad woman to turn to cops

By | Published: 12:07 am 12:30 am

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old woman, Ghousia Begum, from Errakunta in Pahadisherif, was among the seven women who were paraded before 70-year-old Omani national Said Zahran Hamed Al Rajhi in 2008 at a house at Barkas for marriage.

Of the seven, Hamed selected Ghousia and married her on August 15, 2008, promising that he would buy a house worth over Rs 10 lakh in her name. After the marriage, Hamed used to fly down to the city every year from Oman and send money regularly for her livelihood.

But, in August, Hamed called Ghousia and pronounced ‘talaq’ over phone. “There is no one to look after me. My father Shaik Chand expired a few weeks after my marriage and now I have to take care of my ailing mother,” she said.

After receiving the call from Hamed, Ghousia approached those who performed the marriage at her uncle’s house and informed them about the ‘talaq’, but they were rude and asked her to remarry another Arab national.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Ghousia requested the Indian Embassy at Muscat, Oman, to enquire about Hamed for taking action against him. Ghousia could not respond immediately after getting the ‘talaq’ because of family problems.

She has decided to seek the assistance of the city police to render justice to her in the issue. “We will meet senior officials on Wednesday and lodge a complaint with the police against Hamed,” she said.