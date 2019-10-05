Talasani asks fisher folk to avoid middlemen

By | Published: 7:29 pm

Sangareddy: Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav appealed to fishermen not to sell their catch to middlemen, and instead route it through cooperative societies.

Speaking after releasing 4.5 lakh fingerlings into Nallavagu project, constructed across Nallavagu stream near Narayankhed, on Saturday, the Minister said the government will facilitate the fishermen to sell fish through cooperative societies by extending all support such as distributing TVS mopeds and others. He announced that it will conduct elections to fishermen societies across the State very soon.

Saying that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is aiming at improving the livelihood of fishermen, Yadav said they spent Rs 10 crore on releasing shrimps in water bodies across Telangana. He also said the government will launch the distribution of the second phase of sheep very soon. He further said they will impound Singur project with Godavari water by completing the rest of Kaleshwaram project by the next monsoon.

MP BB Patil, Narayankhed MLA Mahareddy Bhupal Reddy, Joint Collector K Nikhila and others were present.

