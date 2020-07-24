Talasani Foundation extends health insurance to 1,000 DRF personnels

By | Published: 4:49 pm

Hyderabad: As part of the Gift A Smile initiative that coincides with Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao’s birthday on Friday, Talasani Foundation extended health insurance coverage of Rs.2 lakh each to 1,000 Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel in the GHMC’s EVDM wing.

Under the initiative, T. Saikiran, Talasani Foundation member and son of Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav, handed over Rs.35 lakh premium document to the EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati here.

Welcoming the initiative, Kampati said the gesture was very much needed for the personnel. Besides extending health insurance coverage, it will boost the morale of the DRF personnel to work even better, he said.

Similarly, Jubilee Hills MLA M. Gopinath organized a mega blood donation camp at Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy stadium, Yousufguda. The blood donors were felicitated and given a certificate of appreciation for participating in the camp.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin donated battery operated spraying machines to different dargahs and mosques in the city. These spraying machines were donated to Jamia Nizamia Educational Institution, Badi Gummas dargah, Meer Mahmood Aulia Sarkar, MM Pahadi, Suleiman Baba RH Dargah and others.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan appealed to people to lend a helping hand to the needy by participating in ‘Gift A Smile’ initiative.

People can extend help to the needy by presenting essential goods, donating money, or extending service. The same should be shared on the social media along with pictures and details by tagging the KT Rama Rao’s hash tag, he said.

The idea was to make people take up some service, which helps needy people than spending on flower bouquets, shawls, or hoardings, he said.

