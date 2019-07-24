Tale of a talented spirit

By | Published: 9:43 pm

Poorna Malavath, the very name brings to mind a shy young girl full of smiles and enthusiasm. The youngest mountaineer from Telangana conquered the Mount Everest at the age of 13 years and 11 months. A biopic of sorts on the bold girl is all set to be released today.

Authored by Aparna Thota, Poorna, The Youngest Girl in the World to Scale Mount Everest captures the tale of a young girl who dared to dream and strived hard to achieve it. And achieve she did — by conquering the Mount Everest.

In the prologue of the book, Poorna rightly says: “Here I am, on top of the world. The universe cheers for me. The sky bewelled with stars is my gorgeous crown. Take me into your arms, for I have come all the way only to meet you. Mother, hug me and kiss me.”

The author is a postgraduate in Social Work, a writer and a poet, who was always interested in understanding the struggles of marginalised people and the nuances of everyday life and give expression to those stories in her own words. She has rightly captured the indefatigable spirit of a bright kid born at Pakala, a remote village in Nizamabad district of Telangana State.