Talent hunt for defence aspirants

Hyderabad: In line with its mission of training aspirants of the Indian armed forces examinations, Centurion Defence Academy, the defence wing of Centurion Education, opened up registrations for Shishir Rameshwaram National Talent Hunt (SRNTH) 2020.

SRNTH is a national-level scholarship programme designed to select best candidates across India who have the potential to be defence personnel. The last date to apply for the scholarship exam is December 18.

The idea behind conducting SRNTH is to address the budget constraints that most aspirants in India face, thus facilitating the selected candidates with monetary aid in the form of scholarships and cash rewards, blended with academic guidance.

The applicant must be a citizen of India and pursuing class 10th, 11th, 12th or graduation from any board or subject stream, respectively. Interested candidates can register themselves on either of the website — www.defenceguru.co.in or www.centuriondefenceacademy.com — by paying a registration fee of Rs 100. Once registered, the candidates will receive the admit card within two weeks on the website.

It will be a general skill exam comprising 100 questions, each carrying four marks, based on four subjects — Mathematics, General Knowledge, English and Mental Aptitude.

